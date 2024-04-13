ADVERTISEMENT

North Andhra will witness speedy progress if Jagan is given another chance: YSRCP MP

April 13, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP Vizianagaram Lok Sabha candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar addressing people in G. Sigadam mandal of Etcherla constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram MP and YSRCP Lok Sabha nominee Bellana Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that North Andhra region would witness significant and speedy progress only when Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was given another chance to rule the State. Along with Etcherla YSRCP Assembly candidate Gorle Kirankumar, he campaigned in G. Sigadam, Ranasthalam, Kammasigadam, Tirupatipalem and other places.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Mr. Jagan wanted to make Visakhapatnam as an Executive capital for the State and it would ensure progress of both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts due to their proximity to the port city.

Mr. Kirankumar assured to focus on irrigation and drinking water issues of Etcherla constituency. He said that the YSRCP would get a huge majority as beneficiaries of various welfare schemes were keen to vote for the ruling party.

