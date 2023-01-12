North Andhra will be made financial capital for AP: Pawan Kalyan

January 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh would be put on the path of development and north Andhra would be made as the financial capital for the State if Jana Sena Party was voted to power in the 2024 general elections.

He urged the youngsters and others to vote for the JSP in the 2024 general elections to have a bright future for them. He addressed a massive public meeting ‘Yuva Shakti’ in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s 160th birth anniversary,

Mr. Pawan said that students needed to have skill-oriented education since getting jobs should not be the sole goal for them. He said that fishermen and others would get better employment opportunities with the optimum utilisation of sea coast and other resources. He promised better life for employees, including police personnel, while paying all their bills including travel allowances and others promptly. He promised to continue the existing Amma Vodi and other schemes in a better manner while improving the economy of the State.

Mr. Pawan said that he could have done wonders had his party got at least 10 MLAs in the 2019 general elections. He said that his image was not converted into votes in 2019 general elections in spite of huge public gatherings for his meetings in several places including Rajam town of Vizianagaram district.

He said that he would be happy for both options such as absolute power for the JSP or power sharing with like minded parties. “Due to the split of votes, YSRCP won 53 Assembly seats technically in 2019 elections. But this time, we don’t want to allow the split of votes. That is why , we joined hands with TDP and held talks with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently. I did not speak much about seats sharing during the initial talks but my aim is unity among the opposition parties,” he said.

Mr. Pawan sarcastically criticised YSRCP’s three capital proposals saying that it was like ‘Moodu-Mukkalata’ of playing cards and would not be useful for the people. He repeatedly targeted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and termed him as Moodu-Mukkala Mukhyamantri while referring to the latter’s jail term and his number 609 in the prison. He alleged that Mr.Jagan was speaking irrationally and acting like an anti-social element while ignoring the democratic norms while discharging his duties.

“We don’t allow further division of the State and injustice to the North Andhra region. The leaders who grabbed and pledged lands of Visakhapatnam are now shedding crocodile tears for the backward region. The Ministers who grabbed lands of soldiers’ families have no right to talk about the benefits with the making of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital,”he said. Mr. Pawan alleged that the leaders were repeatedly raising his personal issues and commenting him as the ‘Datta Putrudu and Package Star’ as they were not able to have any administrative work in the absence of development in the State. He asked the Chief Minister and Ministers to use dignified language instead of making derogatory remarks while referring to him over several issues.

He alleged that the so called Navaratnalu schemes of YSRCP government would not be useful for the public since it was extracting the money in other forms including sale of liquor at exorbitant rates to the common people. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan’s brother K. Nagababu, JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar, Jabardasth comedy show actor Adi and others spoke in the meeting. A few students were given a chance to explain their grievances in the meeting.