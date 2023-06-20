North Andhra will be developed on the lines of Saurashtra in Gujarat if BJP is voted to power, says BJP’s G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

June 20, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on June 20 (Tuesday) alleged that both YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had completely ignored the development of the North Andhra region in spite of getting funds regularly from the Central government.

Addressing a public meeting, titled Mahajana Sampark Abhiyan, at Tekkali in Srikakulam district, Mr. Narasimha Rao said it was unfortunate that the North Andhra region was bracketed under the backward category in spite of having abundant natural resources.

He said that industrial growth in the region had come to a halt with the closure of several sugar and jute mills in Srikakulam, Rajam and Vizianagaram areas.

‘Vote-bank politics’

“North Andhra will be developed on the lines of Saurashtra in Gujarat if BJP is voted to power in the 2024 elections. We request the people not to believe in the promises and manifestos of the regional parties, which always indulge in vote-bank politics,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao said that people of all walks of life were eager to vote for the party as they were happy with the “clean and efficient administration of the Narendra Modi government at the Center.”

He said the party’s presence was visible in all the villages in the district during the month-long activities taken up to highlight the achievements during the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the party was able to create awareness among the people about the developmental works taken up in the State with the Central government funds.

BJP State Executive member A. Ravi Babji alleged that major irrigation projects of the region had been completely neglected.