North Andhra region stands to gain: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2020 23:59 IST

‘Amaravati and Rayalaseema too will witness equitable development’

Leaders of the ruling YSRCP on Friday welcomed the Governor’s assent to the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, which paves the way for establishing three capitals.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said it was a historic decision. “The North Andhra region in general, and Visakhapatnam (now Executive capital) in particular, will develop. The Bill is designed to benefit every corner of the State. Amaravati too will develop, as it will continue to be the Legislative capital. Rayalaseema will also prosper, as the Judicial capital will be based in Kurnool.”

The Minister, however, said a decision on when to start functioning from Visakhapatnam would be taken soon.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for choosing Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of the State, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana said the aim was to develop all the regions of the State.

Dream come true: Vasupalli

Welcoming the development, TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh said, “It is a dream come true for those who are born and brought up in Visakhapatnam. It will benefit the city and the region as well. But, at the same time, the idea of Amaravati should not be killed.”

“Amaravati was conceived by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as a model city. It should also be developed, as many farmers had sacrificed their lands for the purpose,” Mr. Ganesh said.

Asked if the court’s intervention could stall the process, he said, “It (the Bill) has already become a legislation with the assent of the Governor. Now the court can only see to it that the farmers of Amaravati get their due.”

‘Reach out to farmers’

“The BJP has already made it clear that it is the decision of the State government and that the Centre has no role in it,” said former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

“Personally, I welcome it, as the city and the region should see some good growth. But, at the same time, justice should be done to the farmers of Amaravati who had sacrificed their lands,” he said.

However, the Left parties opposed the decision of the Governor.

“To develop a region, one need not shift the capital of the State. Vizag is a blessed city with lot of potential. Had the TDP government, or the YSRCP government now, paid attention to the city, the region would have grown exponentially by now. Moreover, decentralisation does not mean establishing three capitals. This will lead to logistics and executional problems,” said CPI State Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy.

CPI (M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao shares a similar opinion.

“Vizag has all the potential to grow industrially. This potential could have been tapped. There is no need to make it a capital city. The government should have focussed on industrial and agricultural growth of all the regions,” he said.