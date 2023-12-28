North Andhra region is being transformed into an economic hub, says YSRCP leader Subba Reddy

December 28, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on December 28 (Thursday) said that youngsters from the North Andhra region would get ample job opportunities as it is being transformed into an economic hub with a greenfield airport proposed at Bhogapuram and a seaport at Mulapeta.

Mr. Subba Reddy, along with former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated a mega job mela at Avanthi Engineering College at Cherukupalli in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that hundreds of IT, pharmaceutical and other companies were establishing their units which would create at least 25,000 jobs in the North Andhra region alone.

He said that the YSRCP leadership has requested all the MLAs to take measures for conducting job melas in their respective constituencies with the support of the officials of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu used to shed crocodile tears for the North Andhra region. But the real development is taking place during the YSRCP regime with the construction of a seaport, an airport, medical colleges and others. The region will witness huge growth within a couple of years as the government is keen to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of the State,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 35 companies including Tech Mahindra, Aurobindo Pharma, Saint Gobian and Salora Active Pharma Sciences would recruit 2,500 candidates in the job mela which would continue until Friday.

Tech Mahindra HR wing executive Mohammed Jawaid said that the company would recruit 250 students.

Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) Zonal Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppala, A.P. Skill Development Officer K. Sai Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, the college director (HR) A. Chandra Sekhar, principal B. Murali Krishna, dean and training placement officer T. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

