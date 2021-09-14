‘North Andhra neglected by successive governments’

Vizianagaram

14 September 2021 01:01 IST

The BJP’s Uttarandhra Development Committee chairman and former MLA Gadde Baburao on Monday alleged that successive State governments had completely ignored the development of North Andhra region including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Along with party leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao and Reddi Pavani, he reviewed the arrangements for a roundtable conference to be held in Vizianagaram on Tuesday regarding the development of the region.

Mr. Baburao said that a detailed report would be submitted to the Union government after the completion of the roundtable in which many intellectuals and retired officials are expected to participate.

“The BJP will fight for the development of all the districts. Only then would people get the benefits of development and youngsters get jobs,” said Mr. Baburao.