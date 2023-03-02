ADVERTISEMENT

North Andhra needs special package to spur job creation, says graduate MLC candidate Duppala Ravindrababu

March 02, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Graduate MLC independent candidate Duppala Ravindrababu campaigning in Srikakulam on Thursday.

Industrialist and proprietor of Vedamata Gas Agency Duppala Ravindrababu, an independent candidate in graduate MLC elections, on Thursday asked the Union and State governments to immediately announce a special package for North Andhra region to prevent the exodus of labourers and villagers to cities in search of livelihood. He campaigned at various colonies in Srikakulam. Speaking to media, he said over five lakh people from the region migrated to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities owing to a lack of livelihood opportunities locally. He said a special financial package would ensure speedy development and establishment of industrial units in the region so that residents would get job opportunities locally itself.

