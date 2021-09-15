Andhra Pradesh

North Andhra needs special package: BJP leader

BJP leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju meeting Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday  

BJP former State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju urged Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to use his good offices to ensure a special package for the speedy development of North Andhra region.

Along with party senior leaders, he met the Vice-President in New Delhi and submitted a report explaining the backwardness of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Releasing a press note here, Mr. Sanyasi Raju said that Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was instrumental in establishing many industries and educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh as a Minister, and hoped that his word would be considered seriously by the Union Ministers and senior officials of the government.

“As per the reports of Niti Aayog, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are among the most backward districts in the country. Their speedy development is possible only when the Central government announces an exclusive package,” said Mr. Sanyasi Raju.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 1:03:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/north-andhra-needs-special-package-bjp-leader/article36464515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY