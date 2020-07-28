North Andhra mourns loss of theatre stalwart

Several literary figures of North Andhra on Tuesday recollected the contributions of Raavi Kondal Rao (February 1932 to July 2020) to the field of theatre.
Hailing from Srikakulam district, Mr. Rao rose to become a prolific playwright, theatre artiste, journalist, actor and director.
“Raavi Kondala Rao’s family lived at Panduranga Street in Srikakulam town. He studied at the municipal high school. He was a member of the Nataraja Kala Samithi of Srikakulam. His demise is a great loss to the theatre art that flourished in Srikakulam district,” said Ponnala Narasimha Rao, president of the Srikakulam Rangasthala Kalakarula Samakhya. Mr. Narasimha Rao recalled Mr. Kondal Rao’s visit to the town last year to attend a cultural programme.
Renowned balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao said his death left a big void in the field of theatre. “Raavi is the voice of the North Andhra dialect which he had promoted his entire life, both on- and off-screen. It is a great loss for the dialect, particularly the Srikakulam-Vizianagaram dialect of Telugu,” Mr. Prasada Rao told The Hindu.
“Raavi belongs to the tribe of ‘theatre art’ of North Andhra. I am always fond of his humorous interactions in Srikakulam dialect. He was an exemplary drama artiste, journalist and a music critic,” said P. Bobby Vardhan, professor of journalism and mass communication at Andhra University.
In the late 1940s, Mr. Rao was sent to Rajamahendravaram prison for a period of three months for taking part in a protest following a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath