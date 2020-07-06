North Andhra: Koyya dares Sabbam for debate

The decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the State, is being welcomed by all sections of the people, except Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Koyya Prasad Reddy has alleged.
North Andhra has been neglected for the past several decades and the Chief Minister was planning to develop it like never before. In just one year after assuming power, the YSRCP government has initiated the process of setting up three medical colleges, a skill development university and three fishing harbours in the region, Mr. Prasad Reddy said.
The YSRCP leader challenged TDP leader Sabbam Hari for a public debate on development in north Andhra during the Chandrababu Naidu rule and under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
The YSRCP leader alleged that TDP leaders Sabbam Hari, Kala Venkata Rao and Rammohan Naidu were thwarting development in the region.
