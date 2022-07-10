North Andhra is the worst hit by bifurcation: expert

Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum president G. Appala Naidu says injustice is done to North Andhra region with AP bifurcation in the year 2014. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 10, 2022 14:32 IST

Centre had also stopped financial aid to northern Andhra Pradesh

: Andhra Intellectuals Forum State president and retired professor of Andhra University, Golivi Appala Naidu, on Sunday said that the north Andhra region was the biggest victim of the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, and justice needed to be done to this most backward region of the country.

Speaking to media in Srikakulam, he said the Central government, which used to sanction funds exclusively for the region, had stopped the financial aid.

“The region will attract more investments only when the Special Category Status (SCS) is given to A.P. We request the political parties to shun their differences and come forward to protect the interests of the State on the lines of leaders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where public representatives show their unity for common issues,” he said.

“The public representatives should raise SCS issue in the next Parliament session. The Union government cannot escape from its responsibility since SCS was assured in AP Reorganisation Act also,” said Mr. Appala Naidu.

“Along with the Forum president Chalasani Srinivas, all the forum members will go to New Delhi to request all parties to discuss the assurances given to A.P. in the Parliament,” he added.

Forum leader G. Narsu Naidu said the members were visiting all the towns and mandals of Srikakulam, Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram to garner the support for SCS, which would ensure bright future for youngsters.