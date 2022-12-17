Normalcy returns to violence-hit Macherla amid tightened security and surveillance

December 17, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MACHERLA

:

Normalcy was restored around 11 a.m. on December 17 (Saturday) at Macherla in Palnadu district, which witnessed a violent group clash on Friday, as the police started allowing common people to come on to the roads and attend to their regular work within the town limits. The majority of the shopping and commercial complexes started functioning as usual by evening and the local public transport was also restored.

Almost all the roads leading to Macherla are under police surveillance and pickets were arranged at many places in the town. Additional forces have been deployed and security tightened for VIPs.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C. were clamped in the town soon after the violence broke out on Friday during a rally taken out by the TDP under the “Idem Kharma Rashtraniki” programme. Early on Saturday morning, the police removed the burnt vehicles from the roads.

The police, without revealing the names, said that some accused in the faction murder cases from nearby villages who had been taking shelter in the town were responsible for the clash between the TDP and the YSRCP cadres and that such elements were present in both parties.

Political rivalry

According to local residents, YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and TDP leader Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, owing to their political rivalry, had been taking every issue seriously and organising political events in a competitive manner leading to a charged atmosphere. The situation would further escalate as elections drew closer, they suspected.

The locals who were terrified on seeing the two mobs attack each other on the streets, felt that it was a pre-planned clash. “Otherwise, how could both parties mobilise their cadres in a large number with sticks and steel rods within a short time? Each party has gathered at least 150 to 200 people on the streets. About 300 to 400 people clashed with one another. Residents, particularly women and children, were petrified on witnessing the violence,” a 60-year-old woman of the town told The Hindu.

It was reported that in the clashes, many from both sides were injured and at least three cars were torched and 10 more were damaged. The TDP office and the residence of the party leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy were set on fire and, two residences of the opposition party workers were vandalised.

According to local people, the number of the injured could be in hundreds, though none was revealing the details.