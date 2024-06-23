GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nonagenarian succumbs to bee attack in Chittoor

Published - June 23, 2024 06:19 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Bandi Narasimha Reddy (93) succumbed to a bee attack at Tirumalaiya Palli of Vedurukuppam mandal, as reported by his family members. The incident occurred on June 14th morning, while the villagers were participating in a puja ritual dedicated to ‘Akkagarlu’ (village deities) under a tree on the village outskirts.

The family members of the deceased said that a sudden bee attack happened during the ritual. Another elderly person, Bhaskar Reddy, who also sustained serious injuries in the bee attack, said that close to a dozen villagers were injured in the incident.

Some of the injured persons were treated and have since recovered at the SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupati. However, Narasimha Reddy did not respond to the treatment and passed away on Saturday night. The villagers said that this is the second reported fatality due to bee attacks in this panchayat.

