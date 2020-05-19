Non-tipplers make a fast buck by waiting in queues to buy liquor

With the liquor outlets resuming operations, it is not only the boozers who are happy, but also the non-tipplers.

The boozers who do not wish to wait in the long queues in front of the outlets are entrusting the task to the non-tipplers. But, the service comes with a price.

“My husband is earning more than ₹1,500 a day by standing in queues and fetching liquors for the tipplers. Some days, he even makes up to ₹3,000,” says a labourer who lost her livelihood due to the lockdown.

It is not only the arduous wait at the shops that prompts the boozers to hire a dummy, but the fear of losing reputation. “In towns and cities, people don’t shy to stand in lines to purchase liquor. But, in villages, boozing is not seen as a healthy social behaviour. Many people do not like to be seen buying liquor. They offer us some amount for fetching their favourite brands,” says Samudrudu from Palakol in West Godavari district.

With the rumours spreading that liquor shops might be closed at any time due to heavy rush and flouting social distancing norms, many people are maintaining stocks.

Lending Aadhaar cards

“My two sons are earning good amount daily. They just stand at the outlets. People who don’t want to wait in queues will give their Aadhaar cards and ask us to purchase liquor. After handing over the bottles, they will pay a minimum of ₹200. Again one more customer will take our help. Thanks to the government as there is no indellible ink system at liquor outlets,” says a woman Naga Ratnam.

Some people are doing a different business. They offer their Aadhaar cards to tipplers who want to buy liquor for their friends and family members. They collect ₹300 to ₹500 for helping the tipplers, says V. Ranga Rao at a village on the outskirts of Eluru.

“People are going for panic purchase. Though government has allowed liquor shops to do business for eight hours a day, serpentine queues are seen at many outlets. Huge rush at shops is helping us earn money and feed our families during the lockdown. I am earning ₹500 a day without any investment,” says G. Venu, a mutha worker who has lost his livelihood to the lockdown.