Non-stop Vishnu Sahasranama recitation at Tirumala from today

July 31, 2022 21:22 IST

Two-day ‘Akhanda Japa Yagna’ to be held at Asthana Mandapam

All India Vishnu Sahasranama Cultural Federation, a Chennai-based organisation that spreads the fame of the verses sung in glory of Maha Vishnu, announced the conduct of an ‘Akhanda Japa Yagna’ (non-stop recitation) at Tirumala Asthana Mandapam on August 1 and 2.

T.S. Sridhar, a retired bureaucrat who heads the organisation, told the media that representatives from Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would converge on the holy hill town for the event, which would be inaugurated by the senior pontiff Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy.

The federation’s Tirupati Mandala convener N. Nagendra Sai said the programme would start with Nagara Sankeerthana. Devotees can contact 98498 09860 or 91772 13328 for participation.