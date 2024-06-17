Non-Resident Telugus celebrate NDA’s victory in the U.S.

The fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), on Monday, celebrated NDA’s victory in the general elections, at Central Park in Fremont, USA, under the aegis of the TDP NRI Wing.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (TDP MP from Guntur), Y.S. (Sujana) Chowdary (BJP MLA from Vijayawada West constituency), Lokam Madhavi (JSP MLA from Nellimarla) and TDP NRI Wing president Komati Jayaram addressed the participants through a video call.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that “the NDA’s victory was historic and the State desperately needed it to recover from the crisis faced by them in the last five years.” The NDA was grateful to the Non-Resident Telugu people for their role in its electoral success, Mr. Chowdary said, while adding that many of them camped in the State for several months leaving behind their personal and professional commitments to ensure that the NDA parties won the elections.