Non-political JAC chairman hails decision of Chief Minister to shift base to Visakhapatnam

September 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Hanumanthu Lajapathirai



Former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and Non-Political Joint Action Committee chairperson Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Wednesday hailed the decision of the State Cabinet which decided to function from Visakhapatnam from Vijaya Dasami. He said that the the decision of the government was in accordance with the guidelines of the Sivaramakrishnan’s Committee which strongly opposed the capital in Guntur-Vijayawada region.

“North Andhra’s progress has been hampered for many decades as successive governments ignored the region. They did not use the opportunity of making Visakhapatnam as the capital in 2014, after bifurcation of the State,” said Mr. Lajapathirai.

