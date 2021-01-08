Non-local constables seek posting in native place, submit memo to YS Vijayamma

Non-local constables submit a representation to YSR Congress honorary President and Chief Minister’s mother Y.S. Vijayamma in Tirupati on January 8, 2021.

Around 1000 constables were selected in the recruitment process conducted in 2008.

Constables posted under non-local category have reiterated their appeal to the state government to post them in their native districts so as to get closer to their families.

Around 1000 constables were selected in the recruitment process conducted in 2008 and nearly 200 of them hailing from Uttarandhra region got posting in Tirupati Urban, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam other districts. However, it started becoming difficult for them to travel to their native place to take care of their families. “It takes two days to reach our village in the other corner of the state and our casual leaves for fifteen days get exhausted in no time. For the last eleven years, we were unable to visit our aged parents and take care of our kin for this reason”, rues a constable Ch. Satya Raju.

The constables submitted a memorandum to YSR Congress Party honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma in Tirupati on Friday, seeking her intervention in the issue. Similar representations had been given to ministers M. Sucharitha (Home), Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration) and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy in the past, but to no avail.

“We request the government to give us a one-time option for moving back, similar to the one given to the Armed Reserve constables to move to civil on completion of fifteen years of service”, says M. Kishore Kumar. They appealed to the government to consider their plea during the proposed formation of new districts or transfer the eligible to the executive capital Vizag by making it a ‘free zone’.