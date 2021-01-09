Non-local constables seek posting in native districts

TIRUPATI

09 January 2021 01:07 IST

‘It has become difficult to take care of our family members back home’

Constables posted in the non-local category have reiterated their appeal to the State government to post them in their native districts so that they could stay closer to their families.

Around 1,000 constables were selected in the recruitment process conducted in 2008 and nearly 200 of them hailing from Uttarandhra region got posting in Tirupati Urban, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam other districts.

“It is difficult for us to travel to our native places and look after our families. It takes two days to reach my village which is in the other corner of the State and our casual leaves of 15 days get exhausted in no time. For the last eleven years, we have been facing difficulties to visit our aged parents and take care of our kin for this reason,” rues constable Ch. Satya Raju.

The constables also submitted a memorandum to YSRCP honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma in Tirupati on Friday, seeking her intervention in the issue. Similar representations were submitted to Ministers M. Sucharitha, Botcha Satyanarayana and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the past, but to no avail, they said.

One-time option

“We request the government to give us one-time option for moving back, similar to the one given to the Armed Reserve constables to move to civil wing on the completion of 15 years of service,” said another constable M. Kishore Kumar.

The constables ppealed to the government to consider their pleas during the formation of proposed new districts or transfer the eligible personnel to Visakhapatnam where the executive capital has been proposed by making it a ‘free zone’.