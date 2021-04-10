Non-judicial stamp papers now available in post offices

10 April 2021 19:46 IST

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Posts, Vijayawada division, on Saturday launched the sale of non-judicial stamp papers of Registration and Stamps Department at 20 authorised post offices.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Vijayawada division, K.V.L.N. Murthy said as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Registration and Stamps Department, signed on March 24, non-judicial stamp papers of denominations of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50 and ₹100 were available in the counters of mandal headquarter post offices.

In Vijayawada, they were available for sale at the head office from Friday (April 9).

The Commissioner of the Registration Department said the facility would gradually be extended to the remaining post offices, including the village-level branch post offices.

Mr. Murthy urged the public to utilise the new facility, along with other services like Speed Post, railway reservation, Aadhaar services, savings bank, Gangajal, philately and Bhadrachalam Ramalayam prasadam on the occasion of Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanotsavam.