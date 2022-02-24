Non-implementation of CRDA Act unconstitutional: BJP leader

Purpose of three capitals is to destroy Amaravati, says Dinakar

Purpose of three capitals is to destroy Amaravati, says Dinakar

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar said the government was violating the Constitution by not implementing the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, and insisted that the proposal to have ‘three capitals’ would not stand judicial scrutiny. The very purpose of three capitals is to destroy Amaravati, he stated in a press release.

Mr. Dinakar said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid scant regard to the agitation of the farmers in Amaravati which completed 800 days and he still appeared to be least bothered about their worsening plight.

He alleged that the government targeted farmers and women in Amaravati and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give up his stubbornness in proceeding with the implementation of the ill-advised three capitals’ proposal.

The BJP leader further said the State government diverted the funds given by the Central government and pushed the projects like Amaravati outer ring road and Amaravati - Anantapur expressway into a limbo by taking retrogressive decisions.