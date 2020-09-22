Non-Hindus visiting Tirumala temple must submit declaration: A.P. BJP chief

Somu condemns remarks made by Minister on Lord Hanuman

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Monday insisted that any person belonging to faiths other than Hinduism should submit a self-declaration before having a darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

“Even former president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had signed the declaration form before having a darshan at the temple. The rule is sacrosanct and it applies to all non-Hindus,” he told the media here on Monday.

The Central government would make a law to refrain the political leaders from talking irresponsibly on the gods and goddesses and other sensitive matters, he said.

Taking strong exception to the recent ‘string of attacks on Hindu temples’ in the State, Mr. Veerraju condemned Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for his comments on Lord Hanuman.

He demanded that Mr. Venkateswara Rao must take back his words, which hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. “Police complaints are being lodged against the Minister across the State for making such blasphemous remarks,” he said.

A dig at TDP

Criticisin N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Veerraju said 30 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the TDP regime. “Mr. Naidu was responsible for the death of 30 people during the Godavari Pushkaram in 2015. He has no right to talk about dharma,” said Mr. Veerraju.