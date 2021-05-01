Non-cooperation by private hospitals move sparks criticism

Chief Whip appeals to them to reconsider the decision and relaunch COVID services

Threats of non-cooperation by the private hospitals in Kadapa district came in for sharp criticism from the public as well as activists, who showed their resentment on social media platforms.

Fervent appeals were also made to the government to take over the private hospitals and convert them into COVID hospitals, in view of the health emergency.

At a meeting convened by the Collector Ch. Hari Kiran along with Joint Collector Saikant Varma on Friday, the private hospital representatives repented for the ‘few hours’ of non-cooperation and brought their problems to his notice. Mr. Kiran assured them that no official would knock their doors if they adhered to rules.

The decision of private hospitals came in the wake of a series of raids by the police department’s Special Enforcement Bureau over allegations of diversion of essential drugs and over-charging of certain diagnostic tests and treatment procedures. Taking umbrage at the raids that even led to arrests, the local chapter of the IMA had reportedly endorsed the decision of non-cooperation.

Meanwhile, Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy appealed to the private hospitals to reconsider their decision and relaunch the COVID-19 services.

The government’s intention is not to punish the hospitals, but to ensure adherence to the rules stipulated vis-a-vis charges and quality standards.

“The government’s intention is to make Remdesivir injections available to the deserving poor, but they are flooding the open market. Some doctors are bringing disrepute to the fraternity by selling them for ₹30,000 to ₹70,000, which has come to the notice of the government. Your services will be recognised at the appropriate time,” Mr. Reddy said, while inaugurating TrueNat testing lab in Rayachoti.

TDP politburo member R. Sreenivasa Reddy called the announcement at the crucial hour ‘unfortunate’ and appealed to the hospitals to reconsider their decision.

He said the district administration and the hospitals should discuss the issues rather than indulge in a tug of war.

The TDP leader also called upon the State government not to resort to harassment of the medical fraternity.

The government’s decision to consider upward revision of the tariffs fixed for certain drugs and procedures is likely to bring curtains on the turmoil, he said.