‘Non-cooperation by patients burdening doctors’

The medical fraternity is subjected to undue pressure due to the non-cooperation by the people tested positive for coronavirus, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has said.
Addressing the COVID-19 coordination meeting attended by with Joint Collector S. Veerabrahmam (development), SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma and TUDA Vice-Chairman S. Harikrishna and medical administrators on the SVIMS campus on Sunday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said that some COVID-19 positive patients were roaming in the public places.
“With the sharp spike in the infection count, the pressure on the doctors and other health workers is mounting, even as they continue to risk their lives to check the spread of the virus,” he said.
Special kit
The TUDA Chairman further said that ginger tea, eggs and nutritious food would also be provided to the doctors on duty, apart from the patients.
“Televisions and books will be provided at the hospitals for the convenience of the patients . A kit comprising sixteen toiletry items, fruits, isolation kit will be distributed to the patients,” said Mr. Bhaskar Reddy.
SVIMS Superintendent Ram and IMA representatives Ravi Raju, Yugandhar and P. Krishna Prasanthi took part.
