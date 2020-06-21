Non-containment zones of Prakasam in virus grip

Lockdown measures were tightened as 26 persons tested positive in Prakasam and Nellore districts in the last 24 hours.
Eighteen of these were from Prakasam, where the cases spread across the city of Ongole, in colonies including Samata Nagar, Nirmal Nagar and Sujata Nagar apart from the hotspot of Islampet.
The infected persons included two girls aged seven and eight who had returned from Hyderabad to Podili and a 79-year-old woman from Karumanchi village. A 30-year-old man from Ankabubalapuram village contracted the disease on his return from Chennai.
Health officials were alarmed over the number of new cases coming non-containment zones like Ponnalur, Vemulakota, Chandavaram, Tangutur, Parchur and Mangamuru villages. A 35-year-old bus conductor from Donakonda mandal was among those who got infected, Prakasam COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards said.
Nellore district on Sunday reported eight new cases, pushing the tally to 557. As many as 519 persons were quarantined.
Kotamitta, the hotspot in the city, accounted for three, while Sullurpeta reported two cases, according to a health bulletin issued by the Medical and Health department. Kaligiri, Vinjamur and Podalakuru recorded one case each.
With this, the number of active cases went up to 211 in the district, where 339 persons were cured of the disease, while four persons had succumbed to it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath