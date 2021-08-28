Non-BJP ruled States not implementing cow protection laws: Somu Veerraju

He pointed out that the police took a lenient view of a purported comment by Yemmiganur MLA K. Chennakesava Reddy that the ban on cow slaughter should be revoked.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that some non-BJP ruled States were deliberately not implementing the cow protection laws even as a large number of the animals revered by Hindus were slaughtered and the meat exported.

In a press release on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said the seizure of a truck with a fake number plate that was carrying 20 tonnes of cow meat in Vizianagaram district by BJP Minority Morcha cadres was yet another proof of the flourishing illegal trade which was hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Inflammatory speeches like the above by the ruling party leaders emboldened those in the business of cow slaughter, Mr. Veerraju said, asserting that it would not be tolerated by the BJP, Hindu associations and cow vigilante groups.

The State government should, at least now, crack the whip on people violating the ban on cow slaughter if the sentiments of Hindus matter to it, the A.P. BJP chief demanded.