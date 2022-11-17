Non-bailable warrant issued against Andhra Pradesh Minister Usha Shricharan

November 17, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Women and Child Welfare Minister was charged with violating the law and election code of conduct during the MLC elections in 2017

Ramesh Susarla

Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan.

Kalyandurg Junior Civil Judge Subhan on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan for violating the law and election code of conduct by taking out a rally during the 2017 MLC elections along with seven others.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Tahsildar of Kalyandurg D.V. Subrahmanaym had registered a police complaint on February 27, 2017, at Brahmasamudram Police Station against Ms. Usha Shricharan and seven others for violating the code of conduct and taking out a rally, and a case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC.

Despite several notices to Ms. Usha Shricharan and others, they did not attend the court for the trial. Therefore, the judge issued the non-bailable arrest warrant asking them to be produced before the court in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US