Non-bailable warrant issued against Andhra Pradesh Minister Usha Shricharan

The Women and Child Welfare Minister was charged with violating the law and election code of conduct during the MLC elections in 2017

November 17, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan.

Kalyandurg Junior Civil Judge Subhan on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan for violating the law and election code of conduct by taking out a rally during the 2017 MLC elections along with seven others.

Then Tahsildar of Kalyandurg D.V. Subrahmanaym had registered a police complaint on February 27, 2017, at Brahmasamudram Police Station against Ms. Usha Shricharan and seven others for violating the code of conduct and taking out a rally, and a case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC.

Despite several notices to Ms. Usha Shricharan and others, they did not attend the court for the trial. Therefore, the judge issued the non-bailable arrest warrant asking them to be produced before the court in the case.

