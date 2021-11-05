Nominations end for Kuppam civic poll amidst mild tension

TDP candidate’s papers allegedly torn off by YSRCP cadres

The three-day nominations phase of the Kuppam municipal elections came to a close amidst mild tension on Friday, with the TDP cadres alleging tearing off of nomination papers of its candidate by YSRCP activists.

According to information, the TDP candidate for the 14th ward, V. Venkatesh, was proceeding to file his nomination along with his supporters when YSRCP cadres had allegedly grabbed the papers and tore them away. In the melee, three activists of the TDP were reportedly injured.

After the entry of the police, the candidate procured fresh papers to file his nomination.

Senior TDP leaders rushed to the spot and criticised the YSRCP cadres for ‘resorting to coercion and violence’ to win the civic polls.

Barring the episode, the process went off peacefully with 240 nominations filed for 25 wards. The YSRCP candidates filed 89, TDP 126, Congress 14, BJP 5, and Jana Sena Party one nomination.

‘Naidu in desperation’

Meanwhile, the YSRCP cadres were buoyed by the visit of Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy to the town. Addressing a public meeting at the RTC bus stand, Mr. Reddy countered the allegations of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu that the ruling party leaders had posted some municipal officials of their choice to manipulate the elections. The Minister said that it was Mr. Naidu who was desperate to influence the official machinery in Kuppam. Mr. Reddy said that the former Chief Minister had his men in various departments in the municipality. He alleged that despite being the MLA of Kuppam for three decades, Mr. Naidu had brought no tangible development to the backward region.

Currently, TDP MLA N. Rama Naidu along with senior party cadres of Chittoor district is camping in the town to oversee the campaign strategy.

The YSRCP’s campaign plan is being handled by the party MLA from Tamballapalle.