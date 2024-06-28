Nominations called for Ramco Supercrete Best Engineers Awards-2024

The Ramco Supercrete Best Engineers Awards-2024, powered by The Hindu, calls for nominations from engineers with exceptional accomplishments in their field and those who have brought positive changes through innovation and excellence.

The categories in which the awards will be given are Innovative structural techniques/systems, Outstanding structure using any material, Repair/rehabilitation/adaptive reuse of existing structures, Innovative construction methods used at site, Outstanding/Best research paper (civil/structural), Best Teacher (Civil/Structural), Sustainable/green materials and technology and Best startup entrepreneur in the construction sector.

Professionals, academics and startup entrepreneurs in the field of civil and structural engineering are eligible to participate by showcasing their projects involving innovation, sustainability and a significant positive impact on society. Projects completed within specified timeframes will be considered for the awards.

The candidates must submit detailed project documentation, presentations and supporting materials highlighting their engineering achievements. The entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges from the industry, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of each project.

Nominations can be submitted online on the official registration page. Scan the QR code provided or visit newsth.live/THEA2024THPA to access the nomination form and guidelines.

The last date for submission of entries is July 31 and the awards ceremony will be held on September 15 in Tirupati.

The awards ceremony is supported by MEASI Academy of Architecture (knowledge partner), ARS Steel and Swelect (advertisement associate partners). For details, interested people can dial +91 98414 16933 or visit the website.

