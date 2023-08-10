Nomination of two Governor quota MLCs notified

August 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday notified the nomination of Karri Padmasree and Kumbha Ravibabu as Members of the Legislative Council in the Governor’s quota consequent to the expiry of the term of Ch. Sivanatha Reddy and N.M.D. Farooq on July 20, 2023.

A notification issued to that effect by the Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena was published. The nomination is done by the Governor under Sub-Clause (3) (e) read with Clause (5) of Article 171 of the Constitution of India and it is notified by the State government in pursuance of Sec. 74 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

