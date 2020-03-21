Noida man traced, sent to GGH

A 36-year-old man was admitted into the isolation ward of the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Friday.

He was said to be in the same bogie of the A.P. Sampark Kranti Express in which a group of preachers from Indonesia was travelling to Karimnagar in Telangana. Eight members of the group had tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities, however, said the man had no symptoms of the disease.

GGH officials said the man was from Noida and had been eking out a living by selling garments. He was travelling by the train on March 13 along with the group of preachers.

The government, which was trying to trace everyone who had travelled in that bogie, located him in Anantapur. But he took a bus to Dhone and boarded a train to Kurnool from there. The district authorities rushed to the railway station and shifted him to the GGH.

He had travelled to Kurnool, Anantapur and Nandyal during this period, the officials told The Hindu.

His samples were collected and sent to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences for carrying out tests.

Meanwhile, people who were travelling along with him in the bus were also checked by the medical and health staff. They were advised to be in home isolation for the next 14 days. The authorities took their addresses and other details in an effort to monitor them.