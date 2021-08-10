Nodal officer to assist V&E in inquiry into Mansas Trust, Simhachalam irregularities

Vijayawada

10 August 2021 01:02 IST

The State government has appointed Endowments Commissioner as nodal officer to extend all necessary support and to provide required documents and material to the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, which is enquiring into alleged irregularities in land matters pertaining to the MANSAS Trust.

Principal Secretary (Endowments) G. Vani Mohan, in a Government Order on Monday, said that the Endowments Commissioner would provide the documents and material belonging to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Simhachalam to the V&E Department.

A three-member committee which inquired into the alleged anomalies that took place during the tenure of then Executive Officer K. Rama Chandra Mohan of Simhachalam temple had submitted its preliminary enquiry report to the government on July 17. The government entrusted the case to the V&E Department for conducting an in-depth enquiry into the issue. The V&E Department was asked to submit a report in three months.

During Mr. Rama Chandra Mohan’s tenure, as per the report submitted by Special Commissioner Endowments, certain irregularities were committed by deleting large extents of lands from the property register of the temple unauthorisedly. Irregular sale of lands and other irregularities were also found in the dealings of MANSAS Trust, Vizianagaram, it is alleged.