Andhra Pradesh

Nodal officer nominated for COVID relief material

The State government has nominated Principal Secretary (COVID-19 management, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department) as nodal officer for the issue of authorisation certificates for free of cost import of COVID relief items from foreign countries, according to a G.O. issued on Wednesday.

Foreign aid

The State so far did not receive any direct aid from foreign countries.

However, the Union Government has allocated some of the foreign aid it received to Andhra Pradesh, along with other States.

Remdesivir injections

Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal said that the Union government has allocated 4,879 vials of Remdesivir, 2,107 oxygen concentrators, 1.92 lakh rapid test kits among other material to the State.

