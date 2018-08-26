Nodal panels to examine State GST issues

The Commercial Taxes Department has constituted four nodal committees for Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kurnool to sort out the issues related to the State Goods and Services Tax raised by taxpayers.

The Vijayawada committee has jurisdiction over Kakinada, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam divisions. The Visakhapatnam committee covers Eluru and Vijayawada-I and II divisions. The Guntur and Kurnool committees cover Kadapa, Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur divisions and Guntur, Narsaraopet and Nellore divisions respectively.

Commercial Taxes Commissioner J. Syamala Rao said in a press release that the primary objective of the committees was to examine the grievances and report to the Chief Commissioner of State tax but they are not to be considered as an alternative or an additional appellate channel and the gist communicated by the committees to the petitioners will not confer any legal right on the taxpayer.