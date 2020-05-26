Andhra Pradesh

Nod for street vendors, garment and jewellery shops to operate

Sale of ‘pani puri’ not to be allowed

The State has further relaxed the lockdown norms by allowing garment, footwear, and jewellery shops and street vendors in the urban areas falling under non-containment zones to operate.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued the guidelines and standard operating protocols to be followed while throwing open the shops for the public.

Garments, footwear and jewellery stores have been asked to follow guidelines common to all other establishments and besides, bigger outlets are asked to ensure registration of customer details and thermal screening of customers.

In the case of jewellery stores, all customers should be given disposable gloves if they want to touch the items and no trial should be allowed.

All the staff and customers should wear masks and all the touchpoints should be sanitised frequently.

As part of the SOP, food vendors should only sell food in parcels and not allow consumption on the spot. only registered vendors will be allowed.

However, vendors selling items like 'pani puri' will not be allowed.

