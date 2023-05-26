ADVERTISEMENT

Nod for renewal of services of contract faculty in government junior colleges

May 26, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash issued orders to this effect on Thursday

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The government has given permission to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to renew the services of 3,618 contract faculties working in Government Junior Colleges across the State, for a period of 11 months, for the academic year 2023-24 (from June 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024), subject to the existing terms and conditions.

The government has also given its nod to the Commissioner of Intermediate Education to engage 1,074 guest faculties (renewal of 783 guest faculties) working in Government Junior Colleges in the last academic year and for engaging the remaining 291 guest faculty afresh for the current academic year 2023-24 for an honorarium of ₹150 per hour, subject to limiting of ₹10,000 per month as a maximum ceiling for a period of 10 months from June 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

