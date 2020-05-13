Nod for Pudimadaka fishing harbour

“Our long-cherished dream will soon come true,” says a jubilant fisherman activist, V. Jagga Rao, from Jalaripalem hamlet of Pudimadaka revenue village in Atchutapuram mandal.

The recent announcement of the government to construct nine fishing harbours with an outlay of ₹3,000 crore revived the hopes of the fishermen in the State’s largest fishing hamlet, Pudimadaka, near here.

They are now in a celebration mood, notwithstanding the lockdown, as the proposal for construction of a modern fishing harbour has been cleared.

Mr. Jagga Rao told The Hindu that despite several surveys confirming the feasibility of the fishing harbour, none took up the issue with such seriousness.

Pudimadaka has a population of 18,500, the highest in any fishing hamlet in the State.

The harbour, once ready, will benefit fishermen from Rambilli, S. Rayavaram, Parawada, Peda Gantyada, Nakkapalli and Payakaraopeta mandals.

A study conducted by the Central Institute of Coastal Engineering Fishery, Bengaluru, had also found that the proposal would benefit many for organised and sustainable fishing.

Along with the fishing harbour, there is also a proposal to develop Pudimadaka into a tourist destination, without taking up huge constructions as per the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines.

Handling capacity

Joint Director of Fisheries K. Phaniprakash said a modern fishing harbour with an investment of ₹350 crore would be built at Pudimadaka to provide decent livelihood to the fishermen of the area.

The fishing harbour is proposed to handle nearly 30,000 tonnes per annum. It will have landing facility for 700 motorised boats, along with several catamarans. It will have facilities such as boat repair, cold storage, net weaving and auction hall.

Though there is a proposal to relocate the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour to Bhimili to enable the Visakhapatnam Port Trust to expand in the area, it has been shelved due to vehement opposition by the fishermen associations and political parties.