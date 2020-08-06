Nod for plasmadonation inGuntur

The district administration has given the nod for plasma donation. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that plasma collection would begin at the Red Cross Society branch at Guntur and the treatment would begin at NRI Medical College and Government General Hospital, Guntur.

A district-level ethics and clinical expert committee would decide on the guidelines for plasma collection. Those who want to collect plama from private blood banks should register themselves at the experts committee.

The persons eligible for plasma collection would include COVID-19 recovered patients aged between 18-50 years, those without any comorbid conditions and those who tested negative and within 28-60 days can donate their plasma. Indian Red Cross Society is an authorised plasma donation centre.

Ponnur MLA Kilaru Rosaiah has become the first elected representative to give a consent letter to the Collector and said that he would give his plasma.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, GMC Principal Babulal, GGH Superintendent K. Sudhakar and IRCS vice-chairman Ramachandra Raju and doctors were present.