Nod for opening of shops innon-containment zones

21 May 2020 23:20 IST

All business and commercial establishments will be opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in non-containment zones, according to District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar told reporters at the end of a meeting with wholesale traders that all shops outside the cluster and containment buffer zones would be opened as per the guidelines of the State and Central governments.

Guntur, Narasaraopet, and Tadepalli would be continuing in containment zones and the relaxation would be extended till 10 a.m. Containment zones exist in Macherla, Mangalagiri, Tenali, Piduguralla, Ponnur, Karlapalem, Pedakakani, Macherla Rural, and Tadepalli. Repalle, Bapatla, and Vinukonda municipalities are in non-containment zones.

Every shop should display 'no mask, no entry' board and shop-keepers should sanitise all door handles and doors. Movie halls, gyms, restaurants, hotels and swimming pools would remain closed.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, SPs Ch. Vijaya Rao (Guntur Rural), PHD Ramakrishna (Guntur Urban) were present.