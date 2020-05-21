Andhra Pradesh

Nod for opening of shops innon-containment zones

All business and commercial establishments will be opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in non-containment zones, according to District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar told reporters at the end of a meeting with wholesale traders that all shops outside the cluster and containment buffer zones would be opened as per the guidelines of the State and Central governments.

Guntur, Narasaraopet, and Tadepalli would be continuing in containment zones and the relaxation would be extended till 10 a.m. Containment zones exist in Macherla, Mangalagiri, Tenali, Piduguralla, Ponnur, Karlapalem, Pedakakani, Macherla Rural, and Tadepalli. Repalle, Bapatla, and Vinukonda municipalities are in non-containment zones.

Every shop should display 'no mask, no entry' board and shop-keepers should sanitise all door handles and doors. Movie halls, gyms, restaurants, hotels and swimming pools would remain closed.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, SPs Ch. Vijaya Rao (Guntur Rural), PHD Ramakrishna (Guntur Urban) were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:23:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nod-for-opening-of-shops-innon-containment-zones/article31644642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY