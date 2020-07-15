Nod for filling 9,712 posts in health dept.

The Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday resolved to fill 9,712 posts (5,701 newly created posts and 4,011 existing vacancies) in the Medical and Health Department to give a fillip to COVID-19 control measures and to improve the services in government hospitals in the long -term.
The Cabinet gave its nod for the establishment of a veterinary polytechnic college at Kommamarri village in Kurnool district at an estimated cost of ₹9 crore. It will have an initial intake of 30 seats starting from the academic year 2020-21.
A sum of approximately ₹146 crore has been sanctioned for the rehabilitation of people displaced by the Gandikota project in Kadapa district which is designed to store 27 thousand million cubic feet of water.
Cases withdrawn
The Cabinet sanctioned 210 teaching and 89 non-teaching posts each for the IIITs at Srikakulam and Ongole.
Further, the Cabinet consented for the withdrawal of cases booked on some Muslim youth who attacked the old Guntur police station. Its also allowed the withdrawal of cases registered on employees who participated in agitations opposing the Contributory Pension Scheme.
