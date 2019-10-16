Nod for corporation to recruit outsourced staff

The Cabinet has given its nod for the establishment of a corporation through which the government will recruit employees for various departments on outsourcing basis.

During its meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Cabinet decided to set up the corporation under the control of the General Administration Department (GAD) and remit salaries directly into the bank accounts of the employees, instead of through some agency as was the norm so far. The outsourced employees used to be recruited by private agencies for a commission. The corporation’s mandate is to provide 50% outsourced jobs to the Backward Classes, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, and ensure that the middlemen are kept out of the process.

The total number of outsourced employees is pegged at one lakh.

The Cabinet also resolved to create separate boards for pulses and millets to give a boost to their production, value-addition and marketing.

Millets hub

The board for millets would particularly look into ways of transforming Rayalaseema into a millets hub, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already given directions to the departments concerned.

Steps would be taken for appointing chairpersons and managing directors for these boards.

The government also proposed to give incentives to the food processing units dealing in millets, the demand for which had been steadily growing over the years.