Nobody arrested Naidu during his visit to Vizag: Sucharitha

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has insisted that nobody arrested Telugu Desam Party president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Speaking to the media during her visit to Kadapa central prison on Friday, she said Mr. Naidu had visited the city only for indulging in politics and it was the people who had resisted his visit.

“We had to send him back for law and order reasons and only to ensure his security,” she explained. She remarked that it was the same police which Mr. Naidu had appreciated in the past, indicating that he should not cast aspersions on the department over the airport incident.

Disha police stations

Ms. Sucharitha announced that Disha police stations would be established across the State to ensure women’s safety and a forensic laboratory would be opened in Visakhapatnam exclusively for handling such cases. She said hinted at taking steps to release prisoners having good conduct.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, chief whip G. Srikanth Reddy, whip K. Srinivasulu, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, she inspected the mini industry at the prison where the prisoners made soaps, detergents and bakery products. She also visited the exclusive unit for women prisoners and offered to sanction sanitary pad manufacturing unit to them.

“Training will be provided to the inmates in such a way to enable them lead a decent life after their release,” she asserted. She also released a poster titled ‘Mee Rakshana Maa Badhyatha’ brought out by the district police department to reassure the people of safety.