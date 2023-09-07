ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Michael Kremer praises education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

September 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Nobel laureate Michael Kremer interacting with officials of the School Education Department at the State Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Michael Kremer showered praise on the educational reforms ushered in by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the school education sector.

Interacting with officials of the School Education Department at the State Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada on Thursday, Prof. Kremer praised the manner in which the government was utilising technology in classroom teaching to scale up the comprehension levels of students.

Prof. Kremer, along with Emily Cupito of DIL University in Chicago, will visit schools where the Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) project is being implemented under the auspices of Central Square Foundation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao explained to the duo about the efforts being made to raise the standards of education in State-run schools through various programmes, including a complete overhaul of the infrastructure facilities.

Prof. Kremer is an American development economist, who is University Professor in Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago. In 2019, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, together with Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US