Nobel laureate Michael Kremer praises education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

September 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Michael Kremer showered praise on the educational reforms ushered in by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the school education sector.

Interacting with officials of the School Education Department at the State Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada on Thursday, Prof. Kremer praised the manner in which the government was utilising technology in classroom teaching to scale up the comprehension levels of students.

Prof. Kremer, along with Emily Cupito of DIL University in Chicago, will visit schools where the Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) project is being implemented under the auspices of Central Square Foundation.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao explained to the duo about the efforts being made to raise the standards of education in State-run schools through various programmes, including a complete overhaul of the infrastructure facilities.

Prof. Kremer is an American development economist, who is University Professor in Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago. In 2019, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, together with Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

