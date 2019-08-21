Andhra Pradesh

No word on relief to cotton farmers, alleges Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with the flood victims, at Kolluru village in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with the flood victims, at Kolluru village in Guntur district on Wednesday.  

He reiterates that the floods are man-made

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the State government for its alleged lopsided flood management.

After touring the flood-hit villages in Kollur, Kollipara and Tenali mandals, Mr. Naidu repeated the allegation that the recent floods were man-made. “Standing crop in more than 50,000 acres has been submerged. Cotton in Guntur district is the worst-hit yet this government has not talked of any relief to the farmers,” he said. The former Chief Minister accompanied by former Ministers Nakka Ananda Babu, MP Galla Jayadev and former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad visited lanka villages which mushroomed on the riverbed.

‘Houses submerged’

“The government has allowed hundreds of tmcft of water to go waste. Instead of lifting the gates of Prakasam Barrage, they allowed the waters to sumerge many houses constructed along the flood banks,” Mr. Naidu said.

