Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 28 July 2021 01:06 IST
Comments
No weightage to Inter marks in EAPCET this year
Updated: 28 July 2021 01:06 IST
The State government has decided to give 100% weightage for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) marks for ranking only for the academic year 2021-22 in view of the cancellation of Intermediate exams due to COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement on Tuesday, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the 25 % weightage for the marks secured in Intermediate in relevant group subjects would not be considered for the academic year 2021-22 in awarding ranks in EAPCET-2021.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...