No weightage to Inter marks in EAPCET this year

VIJAYAWADA

28 July 2021 01:06 IST

The State government has decided to give 100% weightage for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) marks for ranking only for the academic year 2021-22 in view of the cancellation of Intermediate exams due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the 25 % weightage for the marks secured in Intermediate in relevant group subjects would not be considered for the academic year 2021-22 in awarding ranks in EAPCET-2021.

Advertising

Advertising