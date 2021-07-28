Andhra Pradesh

No weightage to Inter marks in EAPCET this year

The State government has decided to give 100% weightage for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) marks for ranking only for the academic year 2021-22 in view of the cancellation of Intermediate exams due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the 25 % weightage for the marks secured in Intermediate in relevant group subjects would not be considered for the academic year 2021-22 in awarding ranks in EAPCET-2021.


