No water supply in some areas of city tomorrow

Civic body to take up pipeline repair works

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 10, 2022 23:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water supply to various areas of the city will be suspended on the evening of September 12 and the morning of September 13.

According to a release by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Saturday, the water supply will be impacted due to water pipeline repair works to be taken up at the low bridge in One Town.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The areas where water supply on the said dates will be affected include Gandhi Nagar, Hanuman Pet, Satyanarayana Puram, Durga Puram, Gulabi Thota, Madhura Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Bhanu Nagar, Teachers’ Colony, Mutyalampadu, Governorpet, Arundal Pet, Suryarao Pet, Kasturibai Pet, Giripuram, Durga Agraharam, Seetharama Puram, Badava Peta, Wood Pet, Labbipet, Mallikarjuna Pet and Uppara Vagu hill area. The water supply will be resumed on the evening of September 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
water supply

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app