No water supply in some areas of city tomorrow

Civic body to take up pipeline repair works

Drinking water supply to various areas of the city will be suspended on the evening of September 12 and the morning of September 13.

According to a release by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Saturday, the water supply will be impacted due to water pipeline repair works to be taken up at the low bridge in One Town.

The areas where water supply on the said dates will be affected include Gandhi Nagar, Hanuman Pet, Satyanarayana Puram, Durga Puram, Gulabi Thota, Madhura Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Bhanu Nagar, Teachers’ Colony, Mutyalampadu, Governorpet, Arundal Pet, Suryarao Pet, Kasturibai Pet, Giripuram, Durga Agraharam, Seetharama Puram, Badava Peta, Wood Pet, Labbipet, Mallikarjuna Pet and Uppara Vagu hill area. The water supply will be resumed on the evening of September 13.